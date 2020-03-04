Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobbi Ann King. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bobbi Ann King, 65, of Idaho Springs passed away on Feb. 24, 2020, in Windsor, Colo., after a year-long battle with brain cancer. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 8, at The United Center, 1440 Colorado Blvd., Idaho Springs, CO 80452. A luncheon reception will follow at the Idaho Springs Elks Lodge.

Bobbi was born in Ainsworth, Neb., to Robert and Beverly Moody on April 4, 1954. She was one of eight children. The family moved to Colorado in 1958, and they settled in Idaho Springs in 1961.

She attended Carlson Elementary and graduated from Clear Creek Secondary School in 1972. She worked for the National Forest Service for 28 years and weekends at the Chicago Creek Clinic.

Bobbi was an incredible mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, daughter and friend. Her laugh and smile were contagious! Her love for her family was deep, unconditional and without end. She truly brought joy and happiness with her wherever she went.

Her love for purple, puppies, long drives, swimming, reading, Coke, pickles, cheeseburgers and chocolate never wavered, and will always make us think of her. We were so blessed to have her in our lives. She will be missed every second of every day!

Bobbi is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Beverly Moody, her oldest brother Roger Moody and her brother-in-law Robert Bechtel.

Bobbi is survived by her sons Cory King (Kelly) and Andy King (Bethany); her siblings Jerrie Schurr, Sheila McAuliffe, Susan Sharpe, Becky Moody (Pete Albrecht), Dona New and Michael Moody (Debbie); her grandchildren Wyatt, Cody, Cooper, Nathan, Norah and Kyle King; nine nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews.

The family of Bobbi King wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Rocky Mountain Cancer Center, Dr. Oiko Browning, Neurosurgery One, Dr. Paul Boone, Dr. Angela Bohnen and AccentCare Hospice Loveland for their exceptional care.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the U.S. Forest Service Plant-A-Tree program. Checks should be written to USDA, Forest Service, Attn: Forest Management 3SW, Plant-A-Tree Program, Stop 1103, 1400 Independence Ave. SW, Washington, D. C. 20250-1103. Bobbi Ann King, 65, of Idaho Springs passed away on Feb. 24, 2020, in Windsor, Colo., after a year-long battle with brain cancer. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 8, at The United Center, 1440 Colorado Blvd., Idaho Springs, CO 80452. A luncheon reception will follow at the Idaho Springs Elks Lodge.Bobbi was born in Ainsworth, Neb., to Robert and Beverly Moody on April 4, 1954. She was one of eight children. The family moved to Colorado in 1958, and they settled in Idaho Springs in 1961.She attended Carlson Elementary and graduated from Clear Creek Secondary School in 1972. She worked for the National Forest Service for 28 years and weekends at the Chicago Creek Clinic.Bobbi was an incredible mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, daughter and friend. Her laugh and smile were contagious! Her love for her family was deep, unconditional and without end. She truly brought joy and happiness with her wherever she went.Her love for purple, puppies, long drives, swimming, reading, Coke, pickles, cheeseburgers and chocolate never wavered, and will always make us think of her. We were so blessed to have her in our lives. She will be missed every second of every day!Bobbi is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Beverly Moody, her oldest brother Roger Moody and her brother-in-law Robert Bechtel.Bobbi is survived by her sons Cory King (Kelly) and Andy King (Bethany); her siblings Jerrie Schurr, Sheila McAuliffe, Susan Sharpe, Becky Moody (Pete Albrecht), Dona New and Michael Moody (Debbie); her grandchildren Wyatt, Cody, Cooper, Nathan, Norah and Kyle King; nine nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews.The family of Bobbi King wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Rocky Mountain Cancer Center, Dr. Oiko Browning, Neurosurgery One, Dr. Paul Boone, Dr. Angela Bohnen and AccentCare Hospice Loveland for their exceptional care.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the U.S. Forest Service Plant-A-Tree program. Checks should be written to USDA, Forest Service, Attn: Forest Management 3SW, Plant-A-Tree Program, Stop 1103, 1400 Independence Ave. SW, Washington, D. C. 20250-1103. Published in Clear Creek Courant on Mar. 4, 2020

Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Clear Creek Courant Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close