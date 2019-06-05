Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brent W. Kruger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Brent W. Kruger, 79, from Georgetown, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Arvada from complications of Alzheimer's disease.

He leaves his loving wife, Lois, of Georgetown; two daughters, Sophie Egan and husband Rob and Dr. Sara Kruger Johnson and her husband Dr. Geoff Johnson; four granddaughters, Naomi and Bridget Egan and Aletheia and Sasha Johnson; his sister Kathy Kruger; brother Robert Koebke; and multiple nieces and nephews.

He was a beloved husband and friend and a wonderful father, grandfather and role model.

Brent was born in Minneapolis, Minn., on May 4, 1940. He was adopted and raised by the most loving family in Grand Rapids, Minn., Melvin and Margaret Kruger.

Shortly after adopting Brent, Marge and Mel gave Brent both a brother, Kurt Kruger, and a sister, Kathy Kruger. He had a very happy childhood and loved growing up in Grand Rapids. Brent was thrilled when he was able to locate his biological family in 2006, only to discover that he had an additional seven sisters and one more brother.

Brent was a longtime resident of Clear Creek County and loved serving his community. Some of his titles have included and are not limited to mayor, fire chief, ambulance director, locksmith, stonemason, ski patroller and volunteer firefighter of 40 years.

Brent worked as a professional firefighter for South Metro Fire Rescue Authority for 24 years. He was a member of the Georgetown Masonic Temple No. 12 for decades. Brent was an avid skier and Jeeper and loved the outdoors.

Brent brought laughter and love with him everywhere he went. He will be most remembered for his infectious laugh and will be dearly missed by all.

Services will be held Friday, June 21, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church of Georgetown at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations

