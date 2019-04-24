Guest Book View Sign Service Information Duffy-Poule Funeral Home 20 Peck Street Attleboro , MA 02703 (508)-222-0193 Send Flowers Obituary

Brett Lancaster, 55, of Attleboro, Mass., passed away suddenly Sunday morning, April 7, 2019. Born Aug. 7, 1963, in Fullerton, Calif., he was the son of Lawrence Dale Lancaster and Gail Beverly (Hartley) Lancaster.

Brett is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Tisha (Sheftel) Lancaster; along with four cherished sons: Maxwell Scott Lancaster, Harrison Brett Lancaster, Aidan Vincent Lancaster and Bowen McKeenkie Lancaster, all of Attleboro, Mass.; his brother Todd Robert Lancaster and nieces Sierra Lynn Lancaster and Lucia Lynn Lancaster of Colorado Springs; and many loving relatives and friends.

Brett is predeceased by his brother, Scott Dale Lancaster.

Brett grew up in Idaho Springs, graduating from Clear Creek High School, then attended both the Culinary Institute of America and Michigan State University.

He had a successful career at Ricoh as senior global account director, leading a global team in managing a few of Ricoh's largest accounts. He developed strategies for managed print services, business process optimization and digital transformation services. A great leader, Brett built outstanding relationships with his customers and colleagues.

All those who knew Brett loved his over-the-top but strangely insightful humor that made you think about life and the world around you in a different way. He approached life with an intellectual jocularity that simply made every day a bit better.

Brett cherished good company and was good company to everyone he met; his house was always open for food and good conversation. He loved to read all books, cook in a clean kitchen and traveling the world eating different cuisines and tasting different wines.

He also loved skiing, hiking, enjoying nature and the beach, but most of all, doing these things with his family. His deep love for his sons was his motivation for everything he did, and he bragged about them constantly. There was no end to his pride in their accomplishments in academics, athletics and personal endeavors. He was present for every moment possible to support them with his cheering and encouragement. He shared countless fantastic experiences with his wife, looking for any opportunity to spend time together.

Memorial services for Brett Lancaster were held Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Second Congregational Church of Attleboro, 50 Park St., Attleboro, MA 02703.



