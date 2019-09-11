Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Buddie "Velma" Mees. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Buddie (Velma) Mees passed away on Aug. 18, 2019, at the age of 89. She is survived by her sister Yvonne Basil, her brother Gustave Petruske Jr., nieces and nephews, and many Sugar Plum kids.

Buddie was truly one in a million. She was an inspirational force to those who knew her. She was strong, determined and beautifully stubborn. She was invested and supportive in the lives of her Sugar Plum kids and of her friends. She was like a second mother to many Sugar Plum kids and never ceased to keep them growing and laughing.

Buddie was born in Benton Harbor, Mich., on April 5, 1930, to Gustave and Kathleen Petruske. She graduated from the University of Michigan in 1951 with a bachelor of science degree in sociology and earned her master of science degree in botany in 1953.

She began her career as a buyer in 1951 with the J.L Hudson Co. in Detroit, Mich., and later became a buyer for the Halle Brothers Co. in Cleveland, Ohio. She was a pioneer in women's advancement and paved the way for those of us who came after.

She married Carl Mees in 1964, and the couple moved to Lakewood in 1970. They soon relocated to Idaho Springs in 1972 and opened the Sugar Plum in 1973.

The Sugar Plum was her dream and allowed her to bring together her love of gourmet cooking and creating sugar plum ornaments along with mentoring many young people. She ran her restaurant for more than 46 years and continued to run it until she was nearly 90.

It was her grand outlook on life that brought joy into so many lives of Idaho Springs youth, her Sugar Plum Kids. Her determination, loyalty and love left a lasting impression on her Sugar Plum legacy. She was an undeniable force of nature who left and indelible mark on the world.

A celebration of life will be held at the Sugar Plum, 1845 Miner St. in Idaho Springs, on Sept. 14, 2019, from noon to 4 p.m.

Please join us for this barbecue and potluck to celebrate her remarkable life.

Published in Clear Creek Courant on Sept. 12, 2019

