Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carrie Elizabeth "Bethy" Goymerac. View Sign

Carrie "Bethy" Elizabeth Goymerac, born May 11, 1984, was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer on Feb. 20, 2019, and danced her way into Heaven on March 20, 2019.

Beth's hobbies included sports with Special Olympics, camping, knitting, making potholders, Disney movies, piano, cooking and drawing of all types. She loved dancing and being with her friends and family and family pets. She loved birthdays and holidays. She was a faithful member of the United Church of Idaho Springs. She loved Disney World!

Beth graduated from Clear Creek High School in 2003. During school and following graduation, she held several part-time jobs: assisting Mr. Ron in the after-school program at Carlson Elementary, shredding papers at the Clear Creek Community Resource Center, working at Quiznos and most recently at the Green Mountain ARC. She enjoyed her work and was described by co-workers as a "ray of sunshine."

Beth is survived by her parents, Tim and Linda Goymerac; brother Nick; sister-in-law Michelle; nephew Henry; brother Paul and his fiancée Liz and her son DJ; sister Halley; brother-in-law John; nephew Jameson; and niece Wylie.

Beth had a private family burial in the Dumont Cemetery on March 27, 2019.

A celebration of Beth's life will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Village Easter Seals Camp, 2644 Alvarado Road, Empire. All are invited. Beth was such a bright and colorful person; please wear something colorful or tie-dye to honor her memory.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ARC Thrift Stores, 12345 W. Alameda Parkway, Suite 111, Lakewood, CO 80228.

Beth was radiant and emanated joy just by being who she was. She was happy, loving and loved life. She enriched the lives of all who knew her and will be deeply missed.

Carrie "Bethy" Elizabeth Goymerac, born May 11, 1984, was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer on Feb. 20, 2019, and danced her way into Heaven on March 20, 2019.Beth's hobbies included sports with Special Olympics, camping, knitting, making potholders, Disney movies, piano, cooking and drawing of all types. She loved dancing and being with her friends and family and family pets. She loved birthdays and holidays. She was a faithful member of the United Church of Idaho Springs. She loved Disney World!Beth graduated from Clear Creek High School in 2003. During school and following graduation, she held several part-time jobs: assisting Mr. Ron in the after-school program at Carlson Elementary, shredding papers at the Clear Creek Community Resource Center, working at Quiznos and most recently at the Green Mountain ARC. She enjoyed her work and was described by co-workers as a "ray of sunshine."Beth is survived by her parents, Tim and Linda Goymerac; brother Nick; sister-in-law Michelle; nephew Henry; brother Paul and his fiancée Liz and her son DJ; sister Halley; brother-in-law John; nephew Jameson; and niece Wylie.Beth had a private family burial in the Dumont Cemetery on March 27, 2019.A celebration of Beth's life will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Village Easter Seals Camp, 2644 Alvarado Road, Empire. All are invited. Beth was such a bright and colorful person; please wear something colorful or tie-dye to honor her memory.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ARC Thrift Stores, 12345 W. Alameda Parkway, Suite 111, Lakewood, CO 80228.Beth was radiant and emanated joy just by being who she was. She was happy, loving and loved life. She enriched the lives of all who knew her and will be deeply missed. Published in Clear Creek Courant on Apr. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Clear Creek Courant Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close