Charlotta, formerly of Clear Creek County, passed on Feb. 25, 2020, in St. Joseph, Mo.

She was born Nov. 1, 1950, in St. Joseph to Fred and Virginia Good.

Survivors include her son, Jeff; four siblings and a niece.

A small, private family gathering occurred on March 8, 2020, to celebrate her life.



