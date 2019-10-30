Chris Arthur Johnson, 67, formerly of Idaho Springs, died peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Brookdale Monument Valley Park in Colorado Springs after fighting a courageous three-year long battle with lung cancer.
In his early years, Chris worked in the woods as a logger cutting trees and operating a skidder. He was a talented carpenter framing and building houses, and a heavy equipment operator.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, camping and boating at Green Mountain Reservoir.
He was a deer- and elk-hunting enthusiast, and enjoyed time with his children and grandchildren.
Chris was a quiet mountain man with a generous heart and a devoted loving father.
Chris is survived by his daughter, Hayley Rae Johnson of Denver; son Matt Johnson and his wife Carissa and grandchildren Skylar and Jax of Colorado Springs; brothers Gary Johnson and wife Jesse of Tijeras, N.M., and Bruce Johnson and wife Melinda of Swanton, Vt.; sister Wendie Glennon and brother-in-law David of Littleton; and his many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends attended a celebration of life on Oct. 26, 2019, at the Vintage Moose in Idaho Springs.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Research Children's Hospital in memory of Chris.
Published in Clear Creek Courant on Oct. 30, 2019