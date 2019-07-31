Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rockland Community Church 17 S Mt Vernon Country Club Rd Golden, CO 80401 Send Flowers Obituary

Edwina Jane Vik, 81, of Lakewood passed away Friday, July 19, 2019.

Eddy was born on March 2, 1938, in Denver. She was tragically orphaned at 6 months of age but was lovingly adopted by Howard and Hilder McCoy at the age of 3. She was a member of the first graduating class of Jefferson High School in 1956 and was still actively involved in the Jefferson High School Alumni Association.

She was married to Lennard E. Vik from 1958 to 1977 and was blessed with four children: Kelly (Diane), Lisa (Keith), Andrew (Joanie) and Holly (Jamie). Her children were her pride and joy, and she raised them with a kind and loving heart.

Eddy lived in Clear Creek County for 33 years and was an active member of the community. She worked and volunteered in Idaho Springs in many different capacities. Her hobbies throughout her life included Mother's Club, bowling, angel collecting, reading, writing, painting, and spending time with her family and friends.

She was an amazing angel for many people. She never met a stranger, and her home was always open to family and friends. Many referred to her home as their safe haven.

In addition to being survived by her four children, she is also survived by her eight grandchildren: Jason (Stefanie), Erica (Matt), Shelby, Brian, Cory (Abbie), Sara (Ryan), Tayler and Grace; her four great-grandchildren: Aidan, Abigail, Hayley and Brooke; numerous nieces and nephews as well as innumerable friends.

Please join us for a memorial service at Rockland Community Church, 17 S. Mount Vernon Country Club Road, Golden, CO 80401 on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. Celebration to follow onsite.

Donations in Eddy's name can be made to Hope House, P.O. Box 740568, Arvada, CO 80006 or online at



