He married Caroline (King) Jensen on Oct. 28, 1966, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Wheat Ridge. He received a bachelor's and master's degree from Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute and went on to work at the Henderson Mine as an engineer from 1972 to 1994.

He also worked as the South Pole science coordinator and assistant project engineer for Antarctic Support Associates and retired as the project manager and professional engineer for Raytheon.

Eivind was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, the Sons of Norway Trollheim Lodge 6-110, the Norwegian Americans, the Vesterheim Museum in Iowa, the Clear Creek Sportsman's Club, the Train Collectors of America, the Heisey Collectors of America, the NRA and AARP. He enjoyed HP Lovecraft, genealogy, Norwegian history, mining antiques and mining history, Lionel trains, Southwestern Indian art and firearms.

Eivind is survived by his wife of over 53 years, Caroline K. Jensen of Idaho Springs; son Elnar N. U. Jensen of Highlands Ranch; daughter Karoline K. Fritz of Littleton; twin granddaughters Kaliska and Tabor Jensen of Highlands Ranch; brother Karl Jensen of Tallahassee, Fla.; and his beloved childhood pet Eastern box turtle of Idaho Springs. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Karoline and Jason Fritz will be hosting a Day of Remembrance potluck in their Littleton home on May 19, 2019. Interested parties can send an RSVP to Karoline's e-mail at:

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be considered to a scholarship fund they are setting up in Elvind's honor.

Please visit

Published in Clear Creek Courant on May 15, 2019

