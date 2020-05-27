Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Grace. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elaine Grace passed away at Collier Hospice on April 29, 2020, at the age of 76.

Elaine was born Jan. 4, 1944, in Brooklyn, N.Y. Her father was in the U.S. Navy and because of that, the family moved frequently. After his retirement, they finally settled in Florida where she would stay for many years.

Elaine graduated from Ocoee High School in 1962. From there, she attended vocational school. By 1986, she and her family had settled in Idaho Springs, where she would work for 20 years at Wardrobe Cleaners and 11 years at the Evergreen Walmart.

Elaine is survived by her daughter, April Myers of Idaho Springs; her granddaughter Amanda Myers and grandson Otto Myers, also of Idaho Springs; her sisters, Ginger Contreras of Albuquerque, N.M., and Claudia McKinney of Trade, Tenn.; cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Otto Van Schaick, and her mother, Dorothy MacDonald.

Due to gathering restrictions from COVID-19, a memorial service will be held in Idaho Springs later in the year. She will be buried next to her father in Roger's Hollows Cemetery in Undilla, N.Y.

