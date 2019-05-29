Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geneva H. (Schuessler) Johnson. View Sign Service Information Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery 7777 West 29th Ave Wheat Ridge , CO 80033 (303)-233-4611 Send Flowers Obituary

Geneva H. Schuessler Johnson, a longtime resident of Idaho Springs, died April 27, 2019, at Mountain Vista Healthcare Center. She was 100 years old.

Geneva was born July 30, 1918, in Furley, Kan., the daughter of George H. Schuessler and Bessie L. Blaser. She spent her childhood on a farm between Wichita and Newton, Kan., receiving her education in that area.

She came to Colorado in 1939. She met and married Raleigh Joseph Johnson, who was engaged in mining at that time. Several years after they were married, they went into the petroleum wholesale business and were engaged in that business for 20 years in Clear Creek County. Geneva was employed for 12 years after they sold their business by the U.S. Postal Service in Idaho Springs. She retired in 1980.

A faithful Christian all her life, she was a member of First Baptist Church in Evergreen. She was also a charter member of First Baptist Church in Idaho Springs, as well as a member of First Baptist Church in Rifle.

Geneva is survived by five grandchildren, Terrie Heidemann, Mark Johnson, Troy Johnson, Shannon Fallon and Michael Fults; nine great-grandchildren, Mara Heidemann, Rachel Taylor, Sidney Johnson, Riley Fallon, Nolan Fallon, Georgia Fallon, Audrey Fallon, Brynn Boise-Fults and Nathan Fults; and one great-great-grandchild, Cooper Taylor. She is also survived by seven nephews and five nieces, including Linda Campbell, who cared for her in her later days.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Raleigh Joseph Johnson; mother and father, Mr. and Mrs. George Schuessler; five brothers, Paul, William, Howard, George and Maurice; three sisters, Virgilene, Joan and Eva; a stepson and daughter-in-law, Tommy and Janet Johnson; a niece, Georgia Fults, who lived with her and Raleigh most of her growing up years; and two grandchildren, Gina Walker and Brian Fults.

A funeral will be held on June 1 at 10 a.m. at Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery, 7777 W. 29th Ave., Wheat Ridge, CO, with a reception to follow.











