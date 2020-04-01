Hallie N. Haskins, beloved daughter of David Haskins and Fran Haskins and stepfather Vince Hennigan, passed away unexpectedly in Durango, Colo., on March 14, 2020.
Hallie was raised in Clear Creek County and attended Clear Creek High School, class of 2000.
Hallie loved the adventure of life, and her beautiful smile lit up a room.
Hallie is survived by her parents, aunts and uncles, many cousins and her dear friends whom she loved with all her heart. Hallie will be missed beyond measure by those who loved her. Thank you to all who made her short life complete. No services at this time.
Published in Clear Creek Courant on Apr. 1, 2020