Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Douglas "Bud" Slavens. View Sign

James "Bud" Douglas Slavens was born Sept. 23, 1936, to James Carl Slavens and Vera Estelle Wayland Slavens in Tulsa, Okla., and raised in Oakhurst, Okla., southwest of Tulsa.

His parents, two of his three sisters and a grandson (Miles Stephen Burnett) preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife of more than 60 years Sherron; his three adult children, James M. Slavens, Christopher D. Slavens and Beth Slavens Burnett; two grandchildren, Amy Burnett Cross and Matthew Burnett; a son-in-law, Zachary Cross; one sister, Maye Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bud joined the U.S. Air Force following high school. He was mechanically gifted and excelled in weapons and missile training. He spent 2.5 years (without leave since all were cancelled during frequent "Red Alerts") of his four-year active enlistment in Alaska during the Cold War with Russia. Alaska was not a state at that time, so it was overseas duty.

Upon completion of his active enlistment, Bud married Sherron Barrett from Denver. They briefly lived in Oklahoma but eventually settled in Colorado, where they raised their two sons and daughter. Bud was active in the community (Dumont Volunteer Fire Department) and especially in the school boosters and other school activities. He supported every activity his children were involved in and received recognition for exemplary attendance and support over the years.

Bud spent five years early in the marriage training to be a licensed stationary and operating engineer. He worked two jobs while attending school weekends to simultaneously support his family and get an education.

He worked at Sigman Meats for more than 20 years as chief engineer. Then he worked more than 20 years as chief engineer and building manager of a downtown Denver high rise office building previously called the Security Life building.

He retired at age 65 but was then was hired as an outside consultant when new owners gutted the building and turned it into apartments.

In 1970, Bud and Sherron purchased an acre of mountain land with a stream frontage in Clear Creek County. Working every holiday, vacation, day off and nights, Bud built a two-level home on their dream land. Sherron lives in that home to this day. After almost 50 years, he still loved the land God had loaned to us for our enjoyment and living.

After a few years of retirement, Sherron and Bud took over running Loaves & Fishes. This was not planned but was a significant activity in their retirement years nonetheless. After loving and feeding those in need for seven years, Sherron and Bud retired once again in 2015.

Bud entered into eternity from his Dumont home on March 8, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held at Rockland Community Church, 17 Mount Vernon Country Club Road, Golden. CO 80401 on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. Reception at the church to follow. All are welcome.

James "Bud" Douglas Slavens was born Sept. 23, 1936, to James Carl Slavens and Vera Estelle Wayland Slavens in Tulsa, Okla., and raised in Oakhurst, Okla., southwest of Tulsa.His parents, two of his three sisters and a grandson (Miles Stephen Burnett) preceded him in death.He is survived by his wife of more than 60 years Sherron; his three adult children, James M. Slavens, Christopher D. Slavens and Beth Slavens Burnett; two grandchildren, Amy Burnett Cross and Matthew Burnett; a son-in-law, Zachary Cross; one sister, Maye Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews.Bud joined the U.S. Air Force following high school. He was mechanically gifted and excelled in weapons and missile training. He spent 2.5 years (without leave since all were cancelled during frequent "Red Alerts") of his four-year active enlistment in Alaska during the Cold War with Russia. Alaska was not a state at that time, so it was overseas duty.Upon completion of his active enlistment, Bud married Sherron Barrett from Denver. They briefly lived in Oklahoma but eventually settled in Colorado, where they raised their two sons and daughter. Bud was active in the community (Dumont Volunteer Fire Department) and especially in the school boosters and other school activities. He supported every activity his children were involved in and received recognition for exemplary attendance and support over the years.Bud spent five years early in the marriage training to be a licensed stationary and operating engineer. He worked two jobs while attending school weekends to simultaneously support his family and get an education.He worked at Sigman Meats for more than 20 years as chief engineer. Then he worked more than 20 years as chief engineer and building manager of a downtown Denver high rise office building previously called the Security Life building.He retired at age 65 but was then was hired as an outside consultant when new owners gutted the building and turned it into apartments.In 1970, Bud and Sherron purchased an acre of mountain land with a stream frontage in Clear Creek County. Working every holiday, vacation, day off and nights, Bud built a two-level home on their dream land. Sherron lives in that home to this day. After almost 50 years, he still loved the land God had loaned to us for our enjoyment and living.After a few years of retirement, Sherron and Bud took over running Loaves & Fishes. This was not planned but was a significant activity in their retirement years nonetheless. After loving and feeding those in need for seven years, Sherron and Bud retired once again in 2015.Bud entered into eternity from his Dumont home on March 8, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held at Rockland Community Church, 17 Mount Vernon Country Club Road, Golden. CO 80401 on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. Reception at the church to follow. All are welcome. Religious Service Information Rockland Community Church

17 S Mt Vernon Country Club Rd

Golden, CO 80401

Send Flowers Published in Clear Creek Courant on Apr. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Clear Creek Courant Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close