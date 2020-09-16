Joan Margaret Hull (née Miller) was a rebel and a legend. She was born Aug. 18, 1936, and found her new planet on July 13, 2020.
Joan is survived by her daughters, Ann Hull Kuster (husband Jim) of Sagamore Hills, Ohio, and Juliet Miller Hull (partner Byron Lee) of Englewood, Colo. She is also survived by her former husband, Harry F. Hull of Brazil, and nieces and nephews around the country.
Joan lived a full a life. Born to Michael and Irene (née Senie) Miller in Lorain, Ohio, she started her education in a one-room schoolhouse and graduated high school from Elyria Catholic. She attended college at Case Western Reserve University and worked in downtown Cleveland.
Joan raised her children in Berea, Ohio, until she moved the family to Empire in 1970. In the first of many big adventures, Joan led the way to a small home in Empire, population 300, including dogs.
She and Harry owned and operated The Peck House/Hotel Splendide and The Ram in Georgetown. While they knew nothing about the hospitality industry, they figured out how to keep a business running while meeting delightful guests, colorful employees and Gracie the ghost.
Years later, Joan opened a B&B in Georgetown, which she and her guests thoroughly enjoyed. Like all her homes, it was inviting and adorable.
In 1976, Joan and her daughters moved to Denver, where all three of them grew up and had a lot of fun and crazy times. She made sure her kids got great educations in college and in life.
Joan loved adventure and blazed her own, often non-traditional path in life. Joan enjoyed frequently changing her living environment and spent time with many characters along the way. While she lived for some time in Ohio and Arizona, her love was always Colorado.
Her greatest accomplishment was her two beautiful daughters. She never gave herself credit for the wonderful job she did raising them. She did accept the regular compliments she got for the many houses she rehabbed, mostly on her own. She took run-down old homes and brought them back to life! She could do drywall, plumbing, electrical, painting, landscaping, you name it!
She was incredibly creative, and could fix up and furnish a house on a dime. She taught her daughters to do the same, well one of
them at least.
She was an avid gardener and bargain shopper who could take any yard and any Goodwill item and make it beautiful. She was so good at finding bargains, she even opened her own little resale shop for a bit. As she slowed down with age, Joan never slowed down with her thrift-store shopping and re-selling on Craigslist.
Joan was a huge Broncos fan. She could yell and scream and cry with the best of them. She was a walking encyclopedia about the Broncos and football in general. She was also a cat lover and had cats most of her life, until the psychotic one almost did her in!
Joan always showed great strength and resilience through the challenges in her life. As an only child, she knew how to be alone, yet she loved people, and everyone who knew her loved her for the witty and outspoken person she was. She was a wonderful mother and neighbor, and will be dearly missed.
Donations can be made to Hull House Recovery Residences in Ohio, hullhouserr.org
, or MaxFund.org
no-kill animal shelter and adoption center in Denver.
A celebration of life with family and friends will be arranged in the near future.