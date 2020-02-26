Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:00 PM Denver Community Church 1595 Pearl St. Denver , CO View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

John Hicks was born in Connecticut and moved to Denver while in elementary school. He considered himself practically a Colorado native, having a deep respect for wild nature and spending as much time outdoors as possible.

After Cherry Creek High School, he attended Colorado State University and Rockmont College, now Colorado Christian University.

Community and family were priorities, and he will be remembered as someone who listened actively, cared deeply and gave generously.

John started Network Ministries in 1978, a nonprofit organization dedicated to long-term redemptive relationships for the homeless in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. He was dedicated to this until retirement; then, he thoroughly enjoyed trail maintenance and hiking in Clear Creek County.

John is missed by his wife, Lynne Butler; daughter Abbey (Chris) Palte and son Dylan (Britney) Hicks; mother Fay Hicks; five granddaughters; brother Al (LuAnne) Hicks; sister Dale (Jack) Porter; brother Joel (Erin) Hicks; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A fiesta memorial service to honor John will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Denver Community Church, 1595 Pearl St., Denver, CO 80203. All are welcome.

Memorial gifts in honor of John Hicks can be sent to Network Ministries, P.O. Box 18813, Denver, CO 80218 or online at





