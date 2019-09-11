Born and raised in Boulder, John fell in love with skiing at an early age. Passionately involved with the Loveland ski team since the early 1960s, he developed strong friendships that lasted for the rest of his life.
Married and then divorced in the mid-1970s, he relocated to Georgetown by 1979, where he remained immersed in the heart of his beloved Rocky Mountains.
Construction being his trade, he would go on to form his own company, where he specialized in completely refurbishing many of the Victorian-era homes of Georgetown.
Once the leaves started changing, as a member of the Rocky Mountain Masters Ski Club, he would ready himself and his equipment for the coming ski season, typically after returning from elk hunting.
A unique breed of intense competitor, he would always treat his fellow skiers as though they were his best friends even if he had met them that day.
Sadly, deteriorating health caught up with a man who prided himself as always being in motion, and he quietly passed away on Sunday evening, June 16, 2019. A wonderful human being, a perfect friend to have and a loving father, John Krueger will be missed.
John is survived by his son Michael as well as his adopted Georgetown family, the Ulmers and the Andersons.
Published in Clear Creek Courant on Sept. 11, 2019