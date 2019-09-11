Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Krueger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born and raised in Boulder, John fell in love with skiing at an early age. Passionately involved with the Loveland ski team since the early 1960s, he developed strong friendships that lasted for the rest of his life.

Married and then divorced in the mid-1970s, he relocated to Georgetown by 1979, where he remained immersed in the heart of his beloved Rocky Mountains.

Construction being his trade, he would go on to form his own company, where he specialized in completely refurbishing many of the Victorian-era homes of Georgetown.

Once the leaves started changing, as a member of the Rocky Mountain Masters Ski Club, he would ready himself and his equipment for the coming ski season, typically after returning from elk hunting.

A unique breed of intense competitor, he would always treat his fellow skiers as though they were his best friends even if he had met them that day.

Sadly, deteriorating health caught up with a man who prided himself as always being in motion, and he quietly passed away on Sunday evening, June 16, 2019. A wonderful human being, a perfect friend to have and a loving father, John Krueger will be missed.

John is survived by his son Michael as well as his adopted Georgetown family, the Ulmers and the Andersons. Born and raised in Boulder, John fell in love with skiing at an early age. Passionately involved with the Loveland ski team since the early 1960s, he developed strong friendships that lasted for the rest of his life.Married and then divorced in the mid-1970s, he relocated to Georgetown by 1979, where he remained immersed in the heart of his beloved Rocky Mountains.Construction being his trade, he would go on to form his own company, where he specialized in completely refurbishing many of the Victorian-era homes of Georgetown.Once the leaves started changing, as a member of the Rocky Mountain Masters Ski Club, he would ready himself and his equipment for the coming ski season, typically after returning from elk hunting.A unique breed of intense competitor, he would always treat his fellow skiers as though they were his best friends even if he had met them that day.Sadly, deteriorating health caught up with a man who prided himself as always being in motion, and he quietly passed away on Sunday evening, June 16, 2019. A wonderful human being, a perfect friend to have and a loving father, John Krueger will be missed.John is survived by his son Michael as well as his adopted Georgetown family, the Ulmers and the Andersons. Published in Clear Creek Courant on Sept. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Clear Creek Courant Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close