Judith "Judy" Lichter, 67, of Sparta, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at her home. She was born Oct. 26, 1951, in Racine, Wis., to Nicholas and Kathleen (Hayes) Lichter.

Judy grew up in the Kenosha, Wis., area and graduated from Salem Central High School. She then moved to Colorado to ski and settled in Georgetown, where she subsequently received her bachelor's degree in computer and management science from Metropolitan State College of Denver.

Judy worked for Computer Associates as a national director and subsequently moved to Santa Monica, where she earned her master's degree from Loyola Marymount University, and managed the Beverly Hills Bridge Club before retiring in Sparta.

Judy was a Sparta schools substitute teacher, and a member and volunteer for St. Patrick's Catholic Church. She also volunteered for the Monroe County Humane Society, the National Migratory Bird Count, Sparta Community Choir and Sparta Community dinners.

Judy was the owner and operator of the Yarn Stash LLC knitting shop, teaching many people the joy of knitting. She enjoyed playing duplicate bridge and achieved Silver Life Master in the American Contract Bridge League.

Survivors include her four siblings: Lisa (Craig) Zimmerman of Onalaska; Nick (Margaret) Lichter of La Crosse; Mary (Nick) Breunig of the Town of Buffalo; Mike (Debi) Lichter of Talkeetna, Alaska; her brother-in-law Tim Montee of Sturgeon Bay; and many nieces and nephews of whom she was very close: Joseph (godchild), Jennifer, Maria, Patrick, Mike, Lindsey, Margaret, Erik, Rachel (godchild), MurphyKate (godchild), Nicholas, Harold, Jennifer and Kimberly; great-nieces and nephews: Maddy, Evelyn, Gabriel and Ethan; and her beloved dachshund, Victor.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents and her youngest sister Gretchen Montee.

A Mass of Christian burial was held May 24, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Sparta. Father Eric Berns officiated. Private interment will be at a later date at St. George's Cemetery in Kenosha.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy's name may be made to the Monroe County Humane Society, P.O. Box 392, Sparta, WI.

