Service Information Lockenour-Jones Mortuary 604 Penn St Cambridge , NE 69022 (308)-697-3838

Kenneth E. Nelson Sr. was born in McCook, Neb., to Bernard and Pauline Nelson on Nov. 5, 1951. He passed away on Oct. 30, 2019, in Fort Morgan.

Ken grew up in Cambridge, Neb., where he graduated from high school in 1970. He then moved to Denver, where he attended college.

Ken married his wife and soulmate, Betty (Roy) Nelson, in 1971. Ken worked as a mechanic most of his life, and retired as a mechanic, tow truck operator/owner of Allied Towing in Idaho Springs in 2008, then relocated to Wray, Colo., where he enjoyed free time with his wife, Betty, and spending time golfing. Ken had a passion for hunting wildlife and in his younger years, driving a race car.

Ken is survived by his wife, Betty Nelson; his son, Kenneth Edward Nelson Jr. (Shantel); his daughter, Connie Nelson (Jay); four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

Ken is preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Pauline Nelson.

Services will be held at the United Methodist Church in Fort Morgan, 117 E. Bijou Ave., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. A burial service will be held on Saturday Nov. 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. (CST) at the Fairview Cemetery in Cambridge, Neb.

