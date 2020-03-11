Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lark Lands. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lark Lands was born on Sept. 5, 1950, to Dois and Lyndall (Armistead) Lands in Houston, Texas. She passed away Nov. 18, 2019. She attended elementary and high school in Arlington, Texas.

Those who knew Lark would say she was an incredible person. Because of her research in AIDS/HIV, she helped thousands of people, both directly and through her lectures and writing. Today that number more likely extends to millions worldwide.

For many years, she traveled as a featured speaker, giving as many as 40 speeches per year in different cities in the United States and abroad. Many people attribute their survival, or a significant share of it, to Lark's expertise and guidance.

Lark's last project was working with people living with HIV and with the AIDS orphans project she co-founded in South Africa.?

Lark was preceded in death by her parents, Dois and Lyndall Lands, and her brother, Larry Lands.

Lark is survived by her son, Wes Woods, daughter-in-law Preeti Woods and grandson Welden Woods of Little Rock, Ark.; her aunt, Mrs. Norma Lands of San Antonio; and numerous cousins.

Lark's wishes were that she be laid to rest with her father and brother in a private ceremony in Commerce, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to either the or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.



