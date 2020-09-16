1/1
Larry A. Collins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Larry A. Collins announces his passing after a long illness on Aug. 3, 2020, at the age of 69.
Larry was an honorably discharged veteran, having served his country during the Vietnam War as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. Larry was a 45-year resident of the Idaho Springs area, who in his spare time enjoyed fishing and socializing with family and friends.
Larry worked for 16 years at the Henderson Mine.
Larry will forever be remember by his daughter, Destin Allen and son Shawn Collins and his grandchildren Jayden and Jax Allen. Larry will also be lovingly remember by his sisters Linda (William) Spangler, Sharon Sue (Robert) Cain, Cynthia (Mark) Lowry, and by his brothers Albert (Myra) Collins and Phillip (Lisa) Collins.
Larry will always be remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his father Leonard, his mother Parrel and brother Donald.
Larry will be interred at Fort Logan National Cemetery at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 18. A celebration of life will be afterwards in Idaho Springs.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clear Creek Courant from Sep. 16 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved