It is with great sadness that the family of Larry A. Collins announces his passing after a long illness on Aug. 3, 2020, at the age of 69.

Larry was an honorably discharged veteran, having served his country during the Vietnam War as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. Larry was a 45-year resident of the Idaho Springs area, who in his spare time enjoyed fishing and socializing with family and friends.

Larry worked for 16 years at the Henderson Mine.

Larry will forever be remember by his daughter, Destin Allen and son Shawn Collins and his grandchildren Jayden and Jax Allen. Larry will also be lovingly remember by his sisters Linda (William) Spangler, Sharon Sue (Robert) Cain, Cynthia (Mark) Lowry, and by his brothers Albert (Myra) Collins and Phillip (Lisa) Collins.

Larry will always be remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his father Leonard, his mother Parrel and brother Donald.

Larry will be interred at Fort Logan National Cemetery at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 18. A celebration of life will be afterwards in Idaho Springs.



