Laureen "Rene" Dulaney Persson, 76, of Fort Collins, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 8, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Scott; sisters Darline (Wayne) Kaspari, Carol Dulaney and Enid Colson; sister-in-law, Katherine "Keek" Chappell; brothers Leif (Cheryl) Colson and Kevin Colson; and brothers-in-law, Todd (Laura) Persson and Mark (Donna) Persson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lauren Dulaney and Margie Dulaney Colson, and her sister, Jeanne Dulaney.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Rene was a licensed massage therapist at "Laureen's Sunshine Service" in Fort Collins for many years.
Published in Clear Creek Courant on Oct. 23, 2019