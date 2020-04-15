In loving memory of longtime Georgetown resident LeeAnne Laman.
LeeAnne M. Laman, born Nov. 2, 1955, lost her long courageous battle with cancer on April 6, 2020.
LeeAnne is survived by her loving husband, Paul Laman; her sister Kerri; her brother Dana; her son Lee and his wife Deanne; and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
LeeAnne is preceded in death by her parents Matthew and Patricia Schoenecker, sister Lisa, brothers Doug and Kevin, and stepson James.
LeeAnne touched many lives with her sweet spirit and beautiful smile.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
