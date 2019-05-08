Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lelia L. Delameter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Lelia was born Oct. 15, 1930, in Linton, Ind. She graduated in 1947 from Marco High School in Indiana. In 1954 she moved to Idaho Springs, and a few years later she met and married John K. Delameter.

Lelia spent most of her life and raised her family in Idaho Springs.

Lelia was employed in many industries during her life. She was a restaurant waitress, chef and bartender. For many years she was the head chef for the Clear Creek County school district. Her favorite employment with the school district was driving a school bus in the mountains, which also included driving special education students to Denver.

Her hobbies were family, bingo and cooking. In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling and fishing. Lelia's real joy was family and friends. Relationships and love for people were her greatest strength. She always made people feel wanted. Everyone called her mom.

We were so blessed to have such a loving mother. We learned many valuable lessons from her, among them: to love everyone, and treat everyone with kindness and respect.

Lelia is survived by her loving family: daughter Robin (Glenn) Snyder; son John Keith (Lisa) Delameter; grandchildren Jason (Stefanie) Delameter, Erica (Matt) Anderson and Pamela (Chad) Schell; great-grandchildren Aidan, Abigail, Reed, Reese and Hayley; siblings James D. (Gioda) Wright and Paul B. Wright; sisters-in-law Vivian Eyford and Lois Thompson; and several nieces and nephews.

Lelia was preceded in death by her husband, John K. Delameter; parents Lawrence and Nina E. (Hobbs) Wright; brother Jerry V. Wright; and sisters Leona J. Wright and Bonnie June Wright.

A memorial celebration of life for Lelia L. Delameter will be Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 1600 Colorado Blvd., Idaho Springs, CO 80452. Published in Clear Creek Courant on May 8, 2019

