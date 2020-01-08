Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marianne Margaret Bohannon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A memorial service was held on Dec. 20, 2019, at the United Church in Idaho Springs and Crown Hill Cemetery, Denver, for Marianne Margaret Bohannon of Dumont.

Marianne passed away in her Dumont home on Dec. 12, 2019, from a short illness. The daughter of Ray and Mildred Wagner, Marianne was born Jan. 13, 1931, in Haxton, Colo., and moved to Idaho Springs at the age of 7 in 1938, where she attended grade school and high school, graduating in 1949.

Marianne and her parents and two sisters, Joyce and Bonnie, were regular attendees of the Presbyterian and later United Church in Idaho Springs. In 1951, her parents purchased their home in Dumont, and other than a few years, Marianne spent a good portion of her life in this home.

After high school, she went to work as a waitress at the old Stella's Restaurant and then at the new Proctor's Restaurant, both in Idaho Springs. She then worked as a teller at First State Bank in Idaho Springs when it was an all-women-run bank.

After a few years of banking, Marianne worked as a secretary for Public Service Co. of Colorado, retiring in 1989-90. Marianne was well known to many in Clear Creek County, and many will remember her smile and wonderful demeanor when they went in to pay electric bills or have service work done.

On June 3, 1958, she married Patrick Bohannon, and they purchased a home on the east end of Dumont. When her husband passed away in 1990, she moved back home to care for her ailing mother, and after her passing, Marianne continued to be the caretaker for other members of the family: her father Ray; her sister Bonnie's husband William Hunt; her sister Joyce's husband Lester Crow; and then her sister Joyce Wagner Crow.

She is preceded in death by her parents Ray and Mildred Wagner, her husband Patrick Bohannon, a sister Joyce Wagner Crow, and two brothers-in-law, Lester Crow and William Hunt.

She is survived by a sister Bonnie Hunt, nephews Danny and Devin Hunt, all of Dumont, and Father Doug Hunt of Durango.

