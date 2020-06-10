Mark R. Leonard was born in Denver, was a third-generation native and graduated from South High School.

In 1999 along with his wife, Gloria, he opened and operated Your Fishing Partner for nine years in Idaho Springs. He loved Dumont, where he lived for 12 years until his health caused him to move back to the Denver area. Mark fished in a number of states, many high mountain Colorado lakes, several Central American countries plus Cuba and Midway Island.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Gloria, brother Stephen Leonard of Denver, several cousins and many friends.

A private service was held at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorial donations may be sent to Charlie's Place, PO Box 397, Dumont, CO 80436.



