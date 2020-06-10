Mark R. Leonard
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark R. Leonard was born in Denver, was a third-generation native and graduated from South High School.
In 1999 along with his wife, Gloria, he opened and operated Your Fishing Partner for nine years in Idaho Springs. He loved Dumont, where he lived for 12 years until his health caused him to move back to the Denver area. Mark fished in a number of states, many high mountain Colorado lakes, several Central American countries plus Cuba and Midway Island.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Gloria, brother Stephen Leonard of Denver, several cousins and many friends.
A private service was held at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorial donations may be sent to Charlie's Place, PO Box 397, Dumont, CO 80436.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clear Creek Courant from Jun. 10 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved