Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Alan Rockwell. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 11:00 AM Georgetown Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Alan Rockwell, 57, of Dumont passed away early in the morning of Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Michael was born on Nov. 11, 1961, in Gallup, N.M., to MaryJane Gabel and Robert Rockwell.

Michael served a short time in the Army, followed by many trade jobs, before finding his love of mining working at Henderson Mine, where he spent 23 years and retired in 2015. Michael had a passion for collecting rocks and gemstones and the outdoors. Some of the many things he enjoyed included hunting, camping, 4-wheeling, being with his boys in his garage "getting it done" and spending time with family and his dog Charli.

Michael was preceded in death by his father Robert, his brother Rocky, his mother MaryJane, his sister Bunnie and his stepfather Jerry.

He is survived by his wife Lela Dianna Rockwell; daughter Ashley Mossor; sons Rocky Rockwell (Maegan) and Colt Rockwell (Serenity); grandchildren Alyssa, Thomas Jameson, Kylina, Ariana, Baer, Baron and Leoric; brothers Terry (Nancy) and Rick (Judi); sisters Sharon (John), Laurie (Ed), Holly (Dave) and Merri (Buster); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be held Nov. 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Georgetown Cemetery. Michael Alan Rockwell, 57, of Dumont passed away early in the morning of Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Michael was born on Nov. 11, 1961, in Gallup, N.M., to MaryJane Gabel and Robert Rockwell.Michael served a short time in the Army, followed by many trade jobs, before finding his love of mining working at Henderson Mine, where he spent 23 years and retired in 2015. Michael had a passion for collecting rocks and gemstones and the outdoors. Some of the many things he enjoyed included hunting, camping, 4-wheeling, being with his boys in his garage "getting it done" and spending time with family and his dog Charli.Michael was preceded in death by his father Robert, his brother Rocky, his mother MaryJane, his sister Bunnie and his stepfather Jerry.He is survived by his wife Lela Dianna Rockwell; daughter Ashley Mossor; sons Rocky Rockwell (Maegan) and Colt Rockwell (Serenity); grandchildren Alyssa, Thomas Jameson, Kylina, Ariana, Baer, Baron and Leoric; brothers Terry (Nancy) and Rick (Judi); sisters Sharon (John), Laurie (Ed), Holly (Dave) and Merri (Buster); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.A graveside service will be held Nov. 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Georgetown Cemetery. Published in Clear Creek Courant on Oct. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Clear Creek Courant Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close