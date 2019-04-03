Omer Ralph Humble passed away on March 22, 2019.
He was born on April 18, 1929, to Omer Pleasant and Lillian Estelle Humble in Olney, Texas. He graduated from South Park High School in Beaumont, Texas, in 1946 and from the University of Texas, Austin, in 1950.
He served in the Army National Guard right after high school from 1946 through 1959.
He and Mary Elizabeth Breco were married on Dec. 17, 1949, in Austin and had three daughters: Susan Elizabeth, Sally Estelle and Sarah Elaine.
He was predeceased by his parents and loving wife of 54 years, Mary Beth, on Aug. 27, 2003.
He is survived by his daughters Susan (Karen Dumford) Humble, Sally (Bruce) Goodnight and Sarah Humble; his grandson Adam Humble (Melanie) Goodnight; great-grandsons Gage and Graeden Goodnight; his granddaughter Grace Elizabeth Goodnight; and sister-in-law Kathy (Terry) Hatchett.
Omer began his career in 1950 in the oil and gas industry with a company now named ExxonMobil, and worked in various states and foreign countries as his career developed.
In 1967, he moved from Los Angeles to Denver to work in Exxon's diversification into hard rock minerals.
He moved to Houston in 1985 when the organization expanded worldwide. He returned to the oil and gas operations in 1986 and retired in 1992, at which time he and Mary Beth moved to their longtime home in the mountains beside Fall River near Idaho Springs.
Omer served as president of the American Association of Professional Landmen (AAPL), chairman of the board of the Colorado Mining Association (CMA), trustee of the Rocky Mountain Mineral Law Foundation (RMMLF), trustee of the Eastern Mineral Law Foundation (EMMF) and trustee of the Southwestern Mineral Law Foundation (SWMLF).
He authored numerous professional/technical papers and handbooks. After retirement, he generously volunteered his time to serve as chairman of the United Center, president of the United Church Council and president of the Idaho Springs Historical Society.
Throughout his life, he was active in the Methodist Church as a teacher and in various leadership roles. As a teenager, he became an Eagle Palms Boy Scout and as an adult a Scoutmaster.
Funeral arrangements were provided by Hegmann-Kent Funeral Home.
The family will attend a private family graveside service. There will be a gathering to celebrate his life at his beloved Fall River home this summer.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to The United Center of Idaho Springs, The Historical Society of Idaho Springs or Hospice Compassus in Denver.
