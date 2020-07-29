Patricia Ann Wagner, 72, born March 12, 1948, passed away in Longview, Texas, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, after a long illness.

Trish, or Pat, spent her early childhood on a farm in Altoona, Pa. Her family would later relocate to Casa Grande, Ariz., where she graduated high school. She married her first husband in Casper, Wyo., and had one son.

She then owned the West 40 Motel in Lakewood before moving to western Nebraska, where she farmed and ran the rural mail route. After coming back to Colorado, she later remarried her soulmate David Wagner, and they built their dream home up York Gulch in Idaho Springs.

After working in the electrology field and as a nail technician, she finished out her career as a bus driver for 13-plus years with the Clear Creek School District.

Dave and Trish spent a brief retirement RVing before settling in east Texas.

Trish enjoyed fishing and camping in the mountains as well as traveling. She loved to raise plants and was a naturally gifted cook. She loved classic country music, Clint Black, Bruce Springsteen and John Mellencamp.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Sean and Teresa Weatherwax; two grandchildren, Tyler and Layla Weatherwax; brother and sister-in-law Frank and Susan Showalter; and niece Alice Showalter.

She is preceded in death by her husband David Wagner, parents Ruben and Alta Showalter, siblings Robert Showalter and Jeannie Leathers (Showalter), and nephew Jason Showalter.

A celebration of life will take place in Colorado at a later date, and her ashes will join those of her late husband's in the same mountain stream.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store