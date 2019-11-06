Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Georgia (Quinn) Wolf. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 4:00 PM Grace Episcopal Church Send Flowers Obituary

Pauline Georgia Wolf (nee Quinn) of Georgetown passed peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Oct. 26, 2019. Pauline was born Nov. 5, 1932, in Bradford, Pa., to Paul and Georgia Quinn. She graduated from St. Bernard Catholic School in Bradford, Pa., in 1950.

Pauline entered federal government service in the 1960s, where she worked for the Office of Personnel Management and the Environmental Protection Agency in Washington, D.C., and Denver. Pauline pursued studies in English and English literature, later teaching courses at CU Denver and studying painting.

Pauline had a passion for art and was an avid reader, hiker and skier. She also had a deep and abiding love for her many pets over the years. Active in her community, Pauline enjoyed volunteering at Grace Episcopal Church, Historic Georgetown, John Tomay Memorial Library and the Georgetown Visitors Center.

Pauline was preceded in death by her spouse, Manual "Mike" Wolf. She is survived by her son, Michael Murphy and his spouse, Alice, of Centerville, Mass.; two grandchildren, Sean R. Murphy of Washington, D.C., and Shannon K. Murphy and her spouse, Timothy, of Salem, Mass.; and many cherished friends in Georgetown and Denver.

A memorial service at Grace Episcopal Church will be held at 4 p.m. Nov. 9, 2019, followed by high tea in Grace Hall. She will be interred in Alvarado Cemetery.

Published in Clear Creek Courant on Nov. 6, 2019

