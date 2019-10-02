Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Polly Briscoe Werlin. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Georgetown Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Our family lost our bedrock foundation, and a much wider circle said warm goodbyes to one special woman, Polly B. Werlin on Aug. 17, 2019. For 91 years, she brightened days, picked people up and dusted them off, advised the best way forward, and always had a candle in the window for family and strangers alike.

Born in Bangor, Maine, to J. Price Briscoe and Frances Ann Webster Briscoe, she lived most of her life in Colorado. Her early years were split between the Briscoe Ranch northwest of Fairplay in the summer and a house in Fairplay in the winter. The family moved to Idaho Springs in 1939, and she and her sister Jane graduated from Idaho Springs High School.

Polly worked for Clear Creek County Human Services for 23 years providing heartfelt service for the less advantaged citizens of the county. She was an irresistible force on the Clear Creek County school board for 12 years, helping to steer the school system through some turbulent times.

Georgetown reflects her love of her hometown. Her work on the Parks Committee oversaw the outfitting of Strousse Park with booths and the firepit as well as the planting of the famous Christmas Tree. She spent years as a member of the Library Board and the Historical Society helping the latter with many of the auctions and other events.

One of her great joys was helping with the horses for the John Denver Christmas movie. She was also a longtime member of PEO, a group she was so proud of for its work in promoting education.

Georgetown's gardens and flowers lost a real friend, but nothing like her beloved horses. In true pioneer spirit, her assorted four-legged friends had premiere status. Many times, when she posed the question, "Should we clean house or go play with the horses?" … without fail, the vacuum cleaner stayed in the closet. There were annual sightings of that intrepid group of mountain horsewomen, the Saddlebags, who for 25 years horse-packed into the high country for rest and relaxation.

She leaves four children, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren to carry on her legacy, humor and wonderful take on life.

"The train whistle calls, echoing through town,

"Polly it's time, no more trails to ride down.

"You've left a great family and memories recall,

"Travel well sweet lady, you bettered us all!"

Please join us for a celebration of life at the Georgetown Presbyterian Church and at the Heritage Center on Oct. 19, 2019, starting at 11 a.m.

