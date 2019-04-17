Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rickie Donald "Rahlo" Dale. View Sign

Rickie "Rahlo" Donald Dale was born Oct. 27, 1957, in Lubbock, Texas. He passed away on March 16, 2019, in Atwood, Kan., from a heart attack.

He is survived by his mother Betty Dale, sister Vicki Versailles, and his daughter Jennifer Shearer of North Port, Fla.

He will be missed dearly by family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Ballmann Mortuary, Attn: Rick Dale, 190 S. Franklin, Colby, KS 67701, or visit the GoFundMe website and look for Rick Dale.

A service will be held this summer in Dillon, Colo. Time and date have not been set. Rickie "Rahlo" Donald Dale was born Oct. 27, 1957, in Lubbock, Texas. He passed away on March 16, 2019, in Atwood, Kan., from a heart attack.He is survived by his mother Betty Dale, sister Vicki Versailles, and his daughter Jennifer Shearer of North Port, Fla.He will be missed dearly by family and friends.In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Ballmann Mortuary, Attn: Rick Dale, 190 S. Franklin, Colby, KS 67701, or visit the GoFundMe website and look for Rick Dale.A service will be held this summer in Dillon, Colo. Time and date have not been set. Published in Clear Creek Courant on Apr. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Clear Creek Courant Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close