Rickie "Rahlo" Donald Dale was born Oct. 27, 1957, in Lubbock, Texas. He passed away on March 16, 2019, in Atwood, Kan., from a heart attack.
He is survived by his mother Betty Dale, sister Vicki Versailles, and his daughter Jennifer Shearer of North Port, Fla.
He will be missed dearly by family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Ballmann Mortuary, Attn: Rick Dale, 190 S. Franklin, Colby, KS 67701, or visit the GoFundMe website and look for Rick Dale.
A service will be held this summer in Dillon, Colo. Time and date have not been set.
Published in Clear Creek Courant on Apr. 17, 2019