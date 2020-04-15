Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert E. "Bob" Hall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert E. "Bob" Hall was born Dec. 27, 1919, and died April 4, 2020.

He was married to Betty (Trexler) Hall in 1941. He served as an artillery officer in the Army in

Bob worked at Procter & Gamble in Cincinnati, Ohio, for 30 years and helped develop Liquid Tide laundry detergent and Dawn dishwashing detergent. He retired in 1978.

After retiring, Bob and Betty moved to Georgetown and became active in the community. Bob served as town administrator and on the Board of Selectmen. As such, he oversaw the Downtown Improvement Project.

He later became involved in Project Support, and he oversaw the completion of the expansion of the Idaho Springs Senior Center. Bob received the "County Points of Light" award from the National Association of Counties in 1991 for that work.

He was chairman of the county BLM Lands Committee and was responsible for helping to create the Historic District Public Lands Commission, which aided U.S. Congress in transferring public lands to Clear Creek County as open space.

Bob was an elder in the Georgetown Presbyterian Church, supported Historic Georgetown, contributed to the creation of the Hamill House Garden and Pavilion and the sound stage at the Georgetown Library Park, planned expansion of the Georgetown Community Center, and restoration of the historic school. Bob and Betty received the James Grafton Rogers Award for significant contributions to historic preservation.

Bob leaves a son, David Hall, of El Paso, Texas, and a daughter, Susan (Hall) Orr, of La Quinta, Calif.; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

No services are planned.

Remembrances can be sent to Historic Georgetown Inc. in Georgetown. Robert E. "Bob" Hall was born Dec. 27, 1919, and died April 4, 2020.He was married to Betty (Trexler) Hall in 1941. He served as an artillery officer in the Army in World War II and returned to finish his doctorate in chemical engineering.Bob worked at Procter & Gamble in Cincinnati, Ohio, for 30 years and helped develop Liquid Tide laundry detergent and Dawn dishwashing detergent. He retired in 1978.After retiring, Bob and Betty moved to Georgetown and became active in the community. Bob served as town administrator and on the Board of Selectmen. As such, he oversaw the Downtown Improvement Project.He later became involved in Project Support, and he oversaw the completion of the expansion of the Idaho Springs Senior Center. Bob received the "County Points of Light" award from the National Association of Counties in 1991 for that work.He was chairman of the county BLM Lands Committee and was responsible for helping to create the Historic District Public Lands Commission, which aided U.S. Congress in transferring public lands to Clear Creek County as open space.Bob was an elder in the Georgetown Presbyterian Church, supported Historic Georgetown, contributed to the creation of the Hamill House Garden and Pavilion and the sound stage at the Georgetown Library Park, planned expansion of the Georgetown Community Center, and restoration of the historic school. Bob and Betty received the James Grafton Rogers Award for significant contributions to historic preservation.Bob leaves a son, David Hall, of El Paso, Texas, and a daughter, Susan (Hall) Orr, of La Quinta, Calif.; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.No services are planned.Remembrances can be sent to Historic Georgetown Inc. in Georgetown. Published in Clear Creek Courant on Apr. 15, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Clear Creek Courant Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close