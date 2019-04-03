Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert F. Lanterman. View Sign



Robert F. Lanterman, longtime resident of Idaho Springs, passed away on March 9, 2019, at the age of 70.Rob is survived by his daughter Zoe; brother Joseph; sister Margaret (Peggy); brother-in-law Stephen; nieces Monica (husband Steve), Andrea (Bart) and Laura (Dustin); nephew Nathan (wife Yvonne); and great-nieces and great-nephew Sophie, Fiona, Madeline and Maxwell; all will all miss Rob's company and quick wit.Rob was very well loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends, including his good friend Koko and his tae kwon do "crew."Robert dedicated his working life to apply sustainable water management and purification technology for people here and around the world. For many years, he worked to supply clean water to the people of Idaho Springs.When adventure called, he put in three years managing all water systems at the McMurdo Research Center in Antarctica. Rob believed clean water is an essential and basic right of all people, and took on the assignment to re-design and build a water purification system in Baghdad.More recently, Red Rocks Community College benefited from Rob's scientific expertise as he developed and taught courses in water quality management and technology.Rob lived a life of service, loved a challenge, and met them all with confidence and cheerful enthusiasm. His last wish was to donate his body for scientific research. Robert lived with optimism and vigor and died with dignity. We will miss him endlessly.A celebration in his honor will be hosted at the Elks Lodge in Idaho Springs on June 30 at 1 p.m. All are welcome. Published in Clear Creek Courant on Apr. 3, 2019

