Robert L. Plant, born to James Henry Plant and Norma Frances Campbell, passed away on March 14, 2019, at his home in Fruita, Colo., at the age of 84.

Robert (Bob) was born south of Otis, Colo. The family moved several times, eventually settling on a dairy farm in Rocky Ford, Colo. Bob attended Rocky Ford High School, where he was an outstanding athlete and mentor in the school.

He attended Colorado State University for a year and then served in the U.S. Army for two years. Subsequently he obtained a bachelor's and master's degree in education from the University of Northern Colorado. Later he completed doctoral work at the University of Wyoming.

Early in his career he taught science and physics, coached football and basketball, and later served as high school principal in Rangely and Idaho Springs, Colo., and Rock Springs, Wyo.

Bob loved golf, bowling, windsurfing, bicycling and hiking. As an educator and mentor, he helped many overcome obstacles guiding them to a positive outcome.

He is survived by his wife, Leah, stepchildren Erica and Tim Nousi (Jessica), his former wife Linda Sue, children Jordan Plant, Thomas Plant (Misako), Gloria Awbrey and Heidi Telesforo, and his sister Ruth Plant. He had 16 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and 2 nieces.

He was preceded in death by his son, Steve, sister Carole P. Davis and his parents.

His family wishes to express sincere gratitude for the compassionate care given to Bob by HopeWest and requests that memorial donations be sent to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction, CO 81506. Funeral Home Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc

2515 Patterson Rd

Grand Junction , CO 81505

(970) 243-2450 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Clear Creek Courant on Mar. 27, 2019

