Robert Martin Steele, 82, of Lakewood passed away at home on March 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born May 6, 1937, in Idaho Springs. Robert was raised in Idaho Springs, graduating from Idaho Springs High School in 1956. After serving in the U.S. Army, he returned to Idaho Springs and worked for the Henderson Mine.
He was a 62-year member of Elks Lodge No. 607 and enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. In his later years, he relocated to Delta, Colo., and later to Lakewood. He enjoyed woodworking, landscaping and his hobby farm.
He is survived by his wife Margaret; brothers Jim (Geraldine) Steele and Rick (Sharon) Steele; his children Paul Steele, Dana (Andy) Sterner and Maria (Steve) Indrehus; grandchildren Kirk Jaramillo, Jasper Sterner and Adrienne Gurbindo; and his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Vera, and his sister Doris Hanson (Warren).
Interment of ashes will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in his memory to Lutheran Hospice at Lutheran Medical Center Foundation, 8300 W. 38th Ave., Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 or by calling 303-467-4800.
Published in Clear Creek Courant on Apr. 1, 2020