Bob Inman was born in Rockford, Iowa, to Bernard and Roberta Inman and raised by them on their farm in Floyd, Iowa. Graduating from Floyd High School where he played baseball and basketball, he moved on to Iowa State University.

Growing the seeds of his love for nature, Bob majored in Fish and Wildlife Management, as well as growing the love for his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Sondra Krumrey. They were married on Aug. 3, 1963.

Bob's love of nature took many paths during his life and included farming in Iowa (something, to his frustration, he was never able to mimic during the short growing season in Colorado!), birding all over the world but especially in Portal, Ariz., and on the Mexican border for 20 years, hunting in the Midwest and Colorado for elk, mule deer and pronghorn and pheasant, dove and quail. His fishing trips included several trips to Alaska for salmon and halibut. He loved all animals but especially dogs and once mistakenly a skunk! His love of nature was one of his great passions of his life.

Bob and Sondra traveled extensively after retiring, including trips to Argentina, Iceland, Greenland, Africa, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, Costa Rica and all 50 states: Each trip had a special focus on birds, animals, plants (especially flowers) and natural wonders. The Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany, 10 years ago was extremely moving for him!

Always a hard worker and lover of people, Bob never avoided a task, whether it was his or helping another. Never critical and always helpful, Bob was a joy to be around no matter how hard the task. His contributions to others included a devotion to the Lutheran Church of the Cross where he was a committed member for 44 years.

Of his three children, two (Brian and Kathie) were born in Iowa, while Kevin was born in Wheat Ridge. In 1976, the family made its final move and that was to Evergreen in 1976. Bob died at home in Evergreen surrounded by his immediate loving family.

Surviving Bob are his beloved life mate of 57 years, Sondra; children Brian (Dana), Kevin (Liz) and Kathie; and his eight beloved grandchildren: Anthony, Alexander, Angellina, Skylah, Maxine, Isabel, Vivian, and Lawrence. His brother Keith Inman resides in Meadowlakes, Texas.

