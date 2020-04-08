Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rudy Dingman. View Sign Service Information Bruning Funeral Home - Colfax 109 North Mill Street Colfax , WA 99111 (509)-397-3406 Send Flowers Obituary

Rudy Dingman, Oakesdale, Wash., resident, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his home following a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 75.

He was born Feb. 18, 1945, in Denver to Theodore and Vonceile Eoff Dingman. He grew up in the mountains west of Denver where there was always plenty of snow. They enjoyed skiing, snowshoeing and hiking. Rudy loved the outdoors.

He graduated from the Idaho Springs High School in Idaho Springs and attended one year of college at Southwest Missouri State and two years at Red Rocks Community College in Denver.

As a young man, Rudy was very proud to donate his blood three times per year. In 1965, Rudy joined the

He often said his Navy experience turned out to be one of the best experiences of his life. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, Rudy married his sweetheart and had two great kids. These were the other great experiences of his life!

Rudy married Karen Shrader of Idaho Springs on April 10, 1975. They made their home in the Denver area where Rudy had a long career (1970-2000) with the U.S. Postal Service. He was the shop foreman in the Denver Vehicle Maintenance facility. Over the years he had organized several truck rodeos for the postal service.

Later he transferred to Claims & Accident Investigation and was assigned as the lead accident investigator for the Colorado and Wyoming region. In addition to his exemplary service in the military, Rudy received numerous awards and citations during his career in the postal service.

He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans and the Patrol Squadron Four military organization. He worked for the City of Englewood from 2001 until retiring in 2012.

Rudy loved baseball, yard work, working on cars, traveling, and most of all he enjoyed watching his grandkids at their games and functions. He and Karen moved to Oakesdale in 2016 to be closer to family.

He is survived by his wife and best friend, Karen, at their home; two children, Jacob (Sonia) Dingman and Sara (Marcio) Correia; his grandchildren, Tanner, Madison, Garrett, Emily, Tyler and Sam Dingman, and Nandee, Isaiah, Niah, Addae and Micah Correia; the Shrader family whom he loved dearly; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother, Theodore.

The family suggests memorial gifts in Rudy's memory be made to the Kindred Hospice of Pullman and/or . Online guest book is at

Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax is caring for the family.

