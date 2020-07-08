Sandra "Sandy" Kay Bronson (née Smith) passed away peacefully at her home in Evergreen on June 30, 2020. She was surrounded by her family, and was a beloved mother, wife and friend.
Sandy was born on Aug. 20, 1960, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Don Smith and Pauline Elanor Lowe.
She is survived by her husband Brent Bronson; her father Don Smith; her two daughters Sydney Bronson and Megan Vassen; her brother Scott Doron; her sister Katherine Jost; her stepmother Gladys Smith; her brothers-in-law, Brian Jost and Richard Suyehira; her son-in-law Shannon Vassen; her sister-in-law Mia Doron; her nephews Michael Suyehira and Riley Jost; her nieces Kelsey Suyehira and Lily Doron; her aunt Elaine Halverson and uncle Gary Halverson.
Sandy is preceded in death by her mother Pauline Lowe and her sister Connie Suyehira.
Sandy attended Boise State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business. It was during this time that she met her husband, Brent, and the two would later marry and remain married for 36 years.
Sandy was the mother to two girls and many dogs. She loved her family and the outdoors. Her favorite hobbies included hiking with the dogs, skiing, watching Broncos football, watching her daughters play sports, and spending time with her family and friends.
Before her passing, she served as the finance officer for the City of Idaho Springs. Sandy was caring and kind, had a contagious laugh, and she will be greatly missed.
There will be a celebration of life for Sandy Bronson at Golddigger Stadium in Idaho Springs on July 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. The Bronson family asks that if you are interested in attending, please RSVP by emailing Megan Vassen at megan.vassen@d51schools.org
.