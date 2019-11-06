Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Soloman Victor "Sam" Valdez. View Sign Service Information Service 11:00 AM Elks Lodge No. 607 1600 Colorado Blvd. Idaho Springs. , CO View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Sam Valdez passed away on Oct. 18, 2019, at his home with loved ones beside him. He was born June 13, 1937, in Salida, Colo., to his parents Carlos and Clorinda Valdez.

He joined the Navy at the age of 17 with dreams of seeing the world outside of Salida and the mountains. Sam was a radioman on the USS Deliver ARS-23 in the heart of the Cold War. After his tour, he worked at Martin Marietta before ultimately settling in at Amax Corp. of Empire. He would enjoy a very successful career with Amax (Henderson Mine) for nearly 30 years.

After he retired from the mine, he continued to do some work for Clear Creek County, especially the city of Idaho Springs and CDOT.

Sam was an avid reader, dedicated to his family and loved his many cats and dogs through the years.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Valdez of Dumont; son Kenneth (wife Jamie) Valdez of Denver; son James (wife Andi) Valdez of Colorado Springs; granddaughter Maya Valdez of Colorado Springs; along with many nieces and nephews.

Sam is preceded in death by his parents, brother Charlie Valdez and sister Betty Stowe. He will be greatly missed.

Services with military honors will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the

Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Evans Hospice, P.O. Box 2770, Evergreen, CO 80437.

