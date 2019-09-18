Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stan Broyles. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Idaho Springs Elks Lodge No. 607 Send Flowers Obituary

Stan Broyles passed away in his Idaho Springs home on Sept. 10, 2019. He was 71 years old.

Hailing from Dayton, Ohio, Stan moved to Denver in 1972 and met his life partner Mary Rubner in August of 1974 when they worked with special needs adults at the Jefferson County Community Center in Arvada. They moved to Idaho Springs in the spring of 1975 and commuted for a year before hiring on to the Clear Creek School District custodial staff.

Eventually Stan hired on to the city crew, did some construction work and then bartended at the Buffalo Bar and Restaurant. In 1981, he assisted in the home birth of his daughter, Robin. Before she was 3 years old, he and Mary began working for Bill and Irma Fleming at their bead store, which eventually moved into the old Ben Franklin store and became Ornamental Resources. They were able to purchase the business and property with co-worker George Sumpter in 1996.

Stan loved participating in the community that he lived in. He had numerous invitations to join the Idaho Springs Elks Lodge and the Idaho Springs Lions Club. He always replied, "OK, when my best friend can join!" Their reply was, "Sure, who is he?" and Stan would respond, "My wife, Mary."

In 1991, he and Mary joined the Idaho Springs Lions Club. In 1996 they joined the Idaho Springs Elks Lodge No. 607. With both service organizations, they were able to do volunteer work and safely channel their donation money.

In 2004 Stan suffered a minor stroke, which left him with a lack of balance and partial hearing loss. His health continued to decline, and in 2015, he was diagnosed with PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy). The bead store had been moved to Wheat Ridge, and he reluctantly moved there for help with his care.

With Mary as his caregiver, Collier Hospice at Lutheran Hospital began helping with his in-home care in April 2018. After 16 months, a favorable turn of events allowed Mary to move Stan back to his beloved mountain community. Mt. Evans Hospice stepped in to help with his care, and he was able to pass peacefully.

Stan is survived by many, many, many loving family members including his mother, Bonita Broyles Logsdon of Dayton, Ohio.

Come celebrate Stan's life at the Idaho Springs Elks Lodge No. 607 on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 2 p.m.

