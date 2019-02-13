Theresa Ann (Hruska) Bagwell passed away Feb. 6, 2019, after a short, courageous battle with cancer.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Ann (Hruska) Bagwell.
She was born on June 7, 1960, in Grants, N.M., but grew up in Idaho Springs and graduated from Clear Creek High School in 1978. She completed her X-ray technician certification but chose a career she greatly enjoyed: serving good food and good cheer.
She married Bruce Bagwell in 1983, and for more than 35 years, they shared a love of fishing and the outdoors. Especially, she loved early morning walks in the park across from her house.
Theresa leaves behind her husband; her parents, Joe and Helen Hruska; her six sisters, Joyce Snyder, Diana (David) Spann, Susan (Pat) Mullen, Mary (Bill) Salisbury, Caroline Hruska and Kristi (Mike) Haider; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her passing leaves a huge hole in our hearts. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Clear Creek Courant on Feb. 13, 2019