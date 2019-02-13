Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Ann (Hruska) Bagwell. View Sign

Theresa Ann (Hruska) Bagwell passed away Feb. 6, 2019, after a short, courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on June 7, 1960, in Grants, N.M., but grew up in Idaho Springs and graduated from Clear Creek High School in 1978. She completed her X-ray technician certification but chose a career she greatly enjoyed: serving good food and good cheer.

She married Bruce Bagwell in 1983, and for more than 35 years, they shared a love of fishing and the outdoors. Especially, she loved early morning walks in the park across from her house.

Theresa leaves behind her husband; her parents, Joe and Helen Hruska; her six sisters, Joyce Snyder, Diana (David) Spann, Susan (Pat) Mullen, Mary (Bill) Salisbury, Caroline Hruska and Kristi (Mike) Haider; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Her passing leaves a huge hole in our hearts. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Theresa Ann (Hruska) Bagwell passed away Feb. 6, 2019, after a short, courageous battle with cancer.She was born on June 7, 1960, in Grants, N.M., but grew up in Idaho Springs and graduated from Clear Creek High School in 1978. She completed her X-ray technician certification but chose a career she greatly enjoyed: serving good food and good cheer.She married Bruce Bagwell in 1983, and for more than 35 years, they shared a love of fishing and the outdoors. Especially, she loved early morning walks in the park across from her house.Theresa leaves behind her husband; her parents, Joe and Helen Hruska; her six sisters, Joyce Snyder, Diana (David) Spann, Susan (Pat) Mullen, Mary (Bill) Salisbury, Caroline Hruska and Kristi (Mike) Haider; and numerous nieces and nephews.Her passing leaves a huge hole in our hearts. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in Clear Creek Courant on Feb. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Clear Creek Courant Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close