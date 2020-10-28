1/
Thomas Ward Hauser
1934 - 2020
Thomas Ward Hauser, born Aug. 16, 1934, in Cañon City, Colo., died Oct. 22, 2020, in Lawson. Tom will be buried at the Dumont Cemetery in Dumont.
He is preceded in death by both parents, John and Ellen Hauser; wife Vivian Inez Hauser; daughter Pamela Bloss; grandson Braxton Hauser; brothers John and Ted Hauser; and sisters Patsy Switzer and Geraldine Morgan.
He is survived by sons Stephen Hauser (Kay), Timothy Hauser, William Hauser (Toni) and Ronald Hauser (Merry); and daughters Debra Dhyne (John) and Cristine Rice (Kenneth).
Tom worked in both the Eisenhower and the Johnson tunnels. He also worked in a few of the smaller mines in Clear Creek County.
In 1970, he built the house in Lawson where he passed away.
A full obituary can be seen at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions.

Published in Clear Creek Courant from Oct. 28 to Nov. 18, 2020.
