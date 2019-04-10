Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tommy L. Garcia. View Sign

Tommy I. Garcia, 83, a resident of Lawson since 1971, passed away at his home on Friday, March 29, 2019.

He was born on Aug. 29, 1935, in Saguache, Colo., to Victor Garcia and Tomi Martinez. On Oct. 27, 1956, Tommy and his childhood sweetheart, Emma Francisco, eloped to Taos, N.M.

Tommy grew up working on ranches in the San Luis Valley until he moved his family to Clear Creek County and started work at the Henderson Mine. After retiring from the Henderson Mine, he went to work for the U.S. Forest Service, which was his dream job. He found that his love for the forests were never-ending.

In his time off, Tommy loved hunting, fishing and spending time in the mountains of Clear Creek County.

Tommy is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Emma; his three children, son Tommy "Lonnie" Garcia Jr. and his wife Lisa of Empire; daughter Priscilla Ludwig and her husband Jeffery of Clifton, Colo.; and son Richard "Dude" Garcia and his wife Donna of Arvada; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; his loving brothers and sisters and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life service will be held at noon Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the United Center, 1440 Colorado Blvd., Idaho Springs. A reception will follow the service at the Idaho Springs Elks Lodge. Inurnment will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the family cemetery in Saguache, Colo., with a reception to follow at the Saguache Community Center.

