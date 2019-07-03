Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valentin Petrovic. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

As the Arizona sun began to fade, on Saturday, May 11, 2019, Valentin Petrovic made his way home to be with the Lord. This would be the final motorcycle ride here on earth - as he had a love for riding - however, it would be a welcoming to many more rides, in Heaven.

In 1951, the Petrovic family ventured to Nederland after coming to the United States of America from Yugoslavia. Valentin "Val" Petrovic was born in Boulder on Jan. 27, 1953, to his father and mother, his eldest brother Marijan, sister Theresia and brother Anton.

In the near future, they welcomed Val's sisters Kathy and Rosie. Idaho Springs is the place they would call home, not for merely themselves, but for next generations, and for many years to come.

Val was a miner by trade; he mined in Colorado, Alaska, Canada and Nevada, just to name a few of the places he would travel to. He was skilled at sinking mine shafts and operating cranes. Val also did construction work and owned the Blair Motel on the west end of Idaho Springs.

Val was married to Angela (Dodge) and they had two kids: Melissa Petrovic and Joseph Petrovic. Joseph is married to Jennifer and they now have two kids, Jayden and Jax. One would say that Val took great pleasure in being a grandpa, "Papa-Val;" he delighted in spending time with his grandchildren and enjoyed their never-ending energy.

In the latter seasons of Val's life, he enjoyed his winters down in Benson, Ariz. He would always come back up to Colorado for the summers to see his family. Val was a man of few words, but he was always very caring, and he had a community of friends and family that supported him and loved him deeply.

Val is survived by his former wife, Angela Billau; his memorable son, Steven Varedi; his loyal daughter Melissa Petrovic; and his accomplished son, Joseph Petrovic and wife Jennifer, and their children Jayden and Jax.

Val was preceded in death by Anton or Tony and further, Val is survived by his brother and sisters, Marijan, Theresia, Kathy and Rosie; followed by numerous nieces and nephews, and their children, too.

There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, July 7 at the



