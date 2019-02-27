Valerie van der Meer, 60, of Evergreen since 2015, passed away on Feb. 9, 2019, in Wheat Ridge from early onset Alzheimer's.
She was born on Oct. 13, 1958, in Houston, Texas, to Henery Jackson Robertson and Rebecca Ann Blackstone. She married Wybe Jelles van der Meer Jr. on Oct. 4, 1987, in San Antonio, Texas.
Valerie had obtained her associate's degree and worked in information technology. She also enjoyed being a homemaker. She was a member of the Sweet Potato Queens and enjoyed sewing, crafts and antiquing, and she loved animals.
Valerie is survived by her mother Rebecca Blackstone of Bullard, Texas; husband Wybe Jelles van der Meer Jr. of Evergreen; son Jimmy Mireles and wife Olivia of Kansas City, Kan.; daughter Anita Paulson and husband Tim of Lakewood; sister Denise Robertson of San Antonio, Texas; sister Deana Curtis and husband Brian of San Antonio; and grandchildren James Paulson, Shawndah Mireles, Kellen Mireles, Emily Mireles, Eric Mireles, Ayden Scott, Xander Overman, Josiah Scott, Sophia Mireles and Judah Mireles.
She was preceded in death by her father and daughter Alecia Johanna van der Meer.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at the United Center, 1440 Colorado Blvd. in Idaho Springs. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 969 Ulysses St. in Golden, with a reception to follow at the church. Burial will follow the reception at the Idaho Springs Cemetery.
Published in Clear Creek Courant on Feb. 27, 2019