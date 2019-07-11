Memorial services for Alnet Scott "Scotty" Bailess, 89, formerly of Huntington will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Huntington First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Carroway Funeral Home in Lufkin. Private family graveside services will be held in Broaddus.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Benson and Scotty Bailess Volleyball Scholarship Fund, C/O Huntington High School, P.O. Box 328, Huntington, Texas 75949; the East Texas Food Bank, C/O Huntington First Baptist Church, 702 N. Main, Huntington, Texas 75949; or the Huntington Garden Club, P.O. Box 1626, Huntington, Texas 75949.

Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.