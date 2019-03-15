Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cody Pettit.

Cody Garrett Pettit, age 19 of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. He was born March 17, 1999 in Houston, Texas to parents Eric Pettit and Rhonda Gooding Oliver. He is preceded in death by his great-grandmothers, Hazel West and Hazel Litchford; and great-grandfather, Pete Gooding.

Cody was a 2017 graduate of Tarkington High School and quarterback for the Tarkington Longhorns. Hanging out with his many friends and family as well as and hunting and fishing were his favorite pastimes. Cody had a great love for people and that love will live on in the many people he has helped by being an organ donor.

Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Rhonda and Jake Oliver; father and stepmother, Eric and Renee Pettit; grandparents, Carl and Brenda Pettit, Petey and Karen Gooding, and Clyde and Pam Oliver; step grandparents, Andy and Eileen Johnson; great-grandmothers, Anne Gooding and Irene Deckert; sister, Hannah Oliver; stepsister, MiKayla Gunn; stepbrother, Timmy Gunn; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 15, 2019 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Cornerstone Church, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Oak Shade Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

