Dennis Earl Washburn, age 64 of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. He was born November 1, 1954 in Houston, Texas to parents Carlos and JoFrances Washburn who preceded him in death along with his grandparents, Susie and Joe Stephens, Mattie and Lawrence Washburn; and infant brother.

Survivors include his wife, Lori Washburn; daughters, Michelle McComb and husband Stephen, and Stephanie Washburn; son, Jeffrey Washburn; sister, Judy Washburn; grandchildren, Destiny Lee, Jaxon Carey, George Carey, Landon Blanton, Leland Blanton, Hailey Blanton and Carless Washburn; great-grandchild, Nugget (Due March 2020); uncle, Dwight Stephens; cousins, Dorothy Roach and Debbie DelPiero; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, Cleveland, Texas. Services will follow starting at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Squier Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641