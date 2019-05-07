Eddie Eugene Albright, age 90 of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was born June 9, 1928 in Pelly, Texas to parents Earl and Eleanor Albright who preceded him in death along with his brothers, Gordon and Carl Albright; and daughter, Susan Albright.

Mr. Albright enjoyed gardening and working in the yard, deer hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. Eddie loved the Lord and served as a Sunday School teacher and a Deacon.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Albright; daughters, Carol Albright, and Sherry Albright Williams and husband Archie; son, Dan Albright; sisters, Delores Albright Adams, Earlene Albright Dry and husband Aubrey; brother, Wayne Albright and wife Esther; grandson, Douglas Williams and numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Magnolia Baptist Church, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Earthman Memory Garden, Baytown, Texas.