Frances Lenora Herring, of Cleveland, Texas, was born in Houston on February 11, 1946 to parents L.B. McKee and Darlene Faltesek. She lived a generous life of 73 years until passing of cancer on Friday, August 2, 2019. After being married to Gerald Herring for forty years and being a wonderful mother and grandmother, she went home to be with Jesus while in the care of her daughter, Elizabeth, and family. Frances was a talented homemaker, specifically in cooking, sewing, and all sorts of creating and crafting with her hands. She enjoyed spending much time traveling to various gospel singings across the country in her RV. When she wasn't on the road, you could find her decorating her church, decorating cakes, and rearranging her furniture. She was a family-loving person who was very active in community and church events, as well as graciously opening her home to many less fortunate.

Frances is preceded in death by her mothers, Guenita Peace and Darlene Faltesek; fathers, William Peace and L.B. McKee.

Survivors include her husband, Gerald Herring; daughter, Elizabeth Chu; grandchildren, Zoe Chu and Judah Chu; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 9, 2019 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Ryan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.